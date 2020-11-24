Endicott drapes donated for special cause

ENDICOTT, NY – A project that gives essential items to those most desperate for them got a big boost from Endicott Village Hall.

Drapes from the Endicott Municipal Building on East Main Street are being remade into sleeping bags for the homeless in our area at the Community Baptist Church in Binghamton.

The My Brother’s Keeper Sleeping Bag Project is working to make sleep sacks and other essentials to help with the cold temperatures ahead.

The bags the group makes are then distributed to several locations in Broome County, including the Fairview Halfway House, the Crisis Center, the Samaritan House, and the Rescue Mission.

Volunteer Ann Clough says their goal is to make sure everyone is remembered and cared for.

“If you have an excess, a surplus, please think of us before you throw it in the garbage, because everything here is recycled. Everything is kept clean and organized. That is good for our Earth,” says Clough.

Clough says the group needs volunteers and donors.

They welcome you to simply drop off old drapes, and other products on the church porch.

For more information, you can visit TheSleepingBagProject.org.