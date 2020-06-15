Endicott DMV opening day

ENDICOTT, NY – In a relief to many, the Broome County DMV is beginning its reopening process with its first step in Endicott.

Hundreds of people waited patiently to enter the Endicott DMV which opened for the first time Monday morning since the pandemic began.

People from all over Greater Binghamton were on the scene as early as 6:30 to get a good spot in line to register vehicles, get drivers licenses and more.

County Clerk Joe Mihalko says opening the DMV allows everyone to move ahead with their lives.

“People have been waiting for 3 months to do renewals of their license or their registration. A lot of kids have been waiting to get their permits, and now they have an opportunity to do so. People relying on their CDL license for their jobs and now they can do those renewals,” says Mihalko.

An estimated 2 to 3 hundred people were waiting outside the DMV at a time.

The Endicott DMV will be open from 8 to 4:30 Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 8 to 1.

The Binghamton DMV will reopen next Monday.