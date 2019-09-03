Endicott construction finally underway

ENDICOTT N.Y -A repair in the Town of Union that was intended to begin in July is starting construction tomorrow morning.

After being put on hold for roughly a month, work on the intersection of Nanticoke Drive and Twist Run Road will begin tomorrow at 7am.

The closure is due to a much needed replacement of the culvert on Nanticoke Drive.



All traffic will need to seek an alternate route during this time with a detour being put in place.



The intersection is scheduled to be reopened to traffic on October 31st at 3pm.