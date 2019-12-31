Endicott Battle of the Badges Blood Drive saves 27 lives, more donations needed

ENDICOTT, NY – We have a winner in a blood drive that pitted local police against their fire fighting counterparts.

The Endicott Police Department won the Battle of the Badges blood drive at the American Red Cross building in Endicott this today.

Those who gave blood today could do so on behalf of one of the departments.

The drive started at 9:00 this morning and wrapped up at 2.

All told, 27 lives were saved today by the selfless donations people in our area made.

“Donating blood will always be important. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. One blood donation has the power to save up to three lives. There is always going to be a need for it, so if people can roll up their sleeve, make a donation and a difference, those people have the power to really make an impact,” says American Red Cross Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez.

A total of nine donations were made, but Gutierrez says the Red Cross is in an urgent need state.

She adds that, if you can give blood, there will be a drive at the Oakdale mall on New Years Day until this Friday at 6:00.