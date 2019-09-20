“End of the Rainbow” to finish its run after DeAngelo family tragedy

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Here’s a case of The Show Must Go On in the face of a family tragedy.

Shannon and Jan DeAngelo have decided to proceed with the 5 performances that were canceled in the wake of their son Giordi’s unexpected death.

The show about the final months of Judy Garland’s life opened to rave reviews at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott on September 7th with Giordi playing drums in the band.

He died of a blood clot to the heart the following day.

Shannon portrays Garland and her husband Jan plays her accompanist in a production by BLAST.

The remaining performances will be this Sunday and then the following Thursday through Sunday.

Showtimes are at 7:30.

Tickets can be purchased at Cidermillstage.com



The remaining run is dedicated to Giordi’s memory.