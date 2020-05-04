Employee in a Johnson City restaurant and a passenger on a Greyhound bus headed to Syracuse test positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Broome County public health officials have issued warnings for people who may have ridden a bus from New York City or eaten takeout from a local restaurant.

Passengers on a Greyhound bus from Port Authority to Syracuse last Monday may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Bus schedule 0206 left New York at 2:30 PM arriving in Syracuse around 7:40.

Greyhound Bus Lines had agreed to no longer stop in Broome County, but if any Broome residents were on that bus, they’re asked to contact the Health Department at 778-2802.

Meanwhile, a worker at the Greek House in Westover tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on April 24th and did not have symptoms at the time.

Anyone who entered the restaurant to pick up takeout on the 24th between 4 and 8 PM is asked to self quarantine through Friday.

The restaurant is still open and has taken precautions to ensure the safety of customers.