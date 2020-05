VESTAL, NY – An employee of Sam’s Club in Vestal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department says that if you were in the store on May 4th or 5th between the hours of 9 a.m and 2:30 pm, or on May 7th from 9 a.m to 6 p.m, to contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

The employee has not worked since the 7th and did not have symptoms while working.

The 14 day incubation period ends May 21.