Emergency Preparedness Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Office of Emergency Services is helping citizens to prepare for potential emergencies and disasters in the future.

OES Director Michael Ponticiello, along with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and others, outlined how people should have a plan in case of an emergency.

This comes during National Preparedness Month, with each week of the month representing a different step in preparedness.

Garnar spoke about the two 500 year floods in the area over the last 15 years, and stressed the importance of being on alert.

“There’s different ways to prepare for these types of things. I think it’s always important in that, from time to time, we’re able to talk to people about that and just encourage people to take the steps they need to do to prepare for any type of emergency. Here in Broome County, you’re going to get the full gamut of disasters or emergencies that can happen. Whether it’s snow, whether it’s flooding, whether it’s pandemics, and everything in between, it’s just important to really be prepared,” says Garnar.

September is recognized as National Preparedness Month, as a joint effort by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, to ensure citizens are prepared for potential natural disasters and emergencies.