“Emergency First Responders Act of 2019” would allow charges against anyone harassing law enforcement

BINGHAMTON NY – The Broome County Legislature is considering a pair of resolutions aimed at protecting police officers from being targeted for harassment.

The “Emergency First Responders Protection Act of 2019” would allow charges to be brought against anyone who harasses a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT while on duty.

The legislature will also vote on a resolution urging the state to pass State Senator Fred Akshar’s bill that would classify many offenses against first responders as hate crimes.

“People who wear the uniform voluntarily are being targeted specifically because of their employ, specifically because of the job that they have and the uniform that they wear. The legislation is relatively simple. We need to do everything we possibly can to protect those who are protecting us,” says Akshar.

The Broome County law would carry a penalty of up to 1 year in jail and a fine as much as $5,000.