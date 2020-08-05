Electric vehicle chargin stations installed in Owego

OWEGO, NY – Owners of electrical vehicles have a new place to recharge them in Owego.

Nelson Development on Temple Street has installed 10 level 2 electric vehicle charging stations in its parking lot.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the stations today, and had an electric vehicle present to demonstrate what they can do.

This move was made to show Tioga County’s dedication to the future, as electric cars look to take over the road.

Nelson Development Owner Bruce Nelson says his company is dedicated to opening doors for everyone.

“It’s everything combined, so this is something that people might like to use, and if they are conscious about the environment and so on, electric cars are going to become more prevalent,” says Nelson.

The level 2 charging station is a specialized unit that provides an average of 240 volts of power, with an added 20 miles of charge per hour.

Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids can both be charged with level 2 stations.