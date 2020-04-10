Elderwood Village experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

WAVERLY, NY – A nursing home in Tioga County is suffering an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Elderwood at Waverly is reporting multiple residents and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesman for Elderwood released a statement saying that the residents are currently in isolation and that the facility is following strict infection control processes to limit further risk of transmission.

All residents are being monitored and staff screened prior to each shift.
There have been no deaths.

