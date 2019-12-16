Elderwood Village donates to children in need

VESTAL, NY – A local senior living community is also stepping up for children in need this holiday season.

Elderwood Village in Vestal compiled toys for local children in our area last week.

The community had toys for children in many age ranges, from 3 to 6, from 9-12, and older.



The items will be going to children at Project Concern in Chenango Bridge.



The non-profit group specializing in clothes and furniture for those in need came to pick up the large amount of toys later in the day.

Elderwood resident Virginia Eisenberg says it’s good to still have children she can make happy.

“It feels good because we have no kids here. So to see them, open them, that gives you a lot of pleasure,” says Eisenberg.

Eisenberg says the children visit Elderwood about once a month to color with their quote-unquote Grandmas.



One senior brought a lot of Barbies to the Christmas tree in the main hall because she wanted children to enjoy the same toys she had when she was their age.



Officials at the home say happiness for children spreads happiness for their residents.