Elderwood Waverly conducts wide scale testing, identifies 11 more cases of the virus

WAVERLY, NY – Tioga County nursing home has discovered 11 additional cases of the coronavirus after conducting wide scale testing of its residents.

The Elderwood Village positive test results, which came back Saturday, brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to 25 among residents.

11 staff members have also tested positive.

The additional testing of those without symptoms, which was done in collaboration with Guthrie Laboratory Services, also determined 28 residents without the virus within the 200 bed facility.

Residents with the virus have been placed in isolation and are being closely monitored.