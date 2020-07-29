Elderwood Village at Vestal hosts classic car parade for residents

VESTAL, NY -Residents at a local assisted living community got a chance to revisit some classic cars they may remember from days long gone.

Elderwood Village at Vestal hosted a car parade featuring Cruisin Buddies, a local classic car club, and Triple Cities Street Rods.

Around 8 cars were featured, including models from the 1920s all the way up to 2007.

Each owner got out of the vehicle for a socially distanced Q and A with the residents.

Cruisin Buddies Treasurer Jim Fields says the club does events at senior homes and centers often.

“Most of the people are happy to have an activity like this and are interested in the cars. Most of them don’t see a car like this. So they usually ask questions, you know, kind of interested. Last year at Elizabeth Manor, I stood there for twenty minutes and answered questions about the car. So yeah, people are generally interested,” says Fields.

Elderwood Vestal Community Relations Coordinator Susan Mitchell says the residents are excited to be outside and seeing each other again.

She says the Vestal location has never had a COVID positive case.

“We’ve been extremely careful about that. All of our residents have been safe. We’ve kept them in their rooms and distanced. We bring them out walking and so forth but we’re very cautious about any activities. That its done in small groups and that they’re distanced and everybody is safe,” says Mitchell.

After the parade, the band Orange Blossom Special played for the residents, a group Mitchell says is a fan favorite.