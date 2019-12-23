Elderwood Hanukkah celebration

VESTAL, NY – Today is the first day of Hanukkah, and several children visited elderly to share in the festivities.

Students at Hillel Academy visited the residents of Elderwood Village last week.

The students joined their older peers in partaking in some of Hanukkah’s traditions.

The viewers were very excited to see the youth demonstrate some of their classic activities.

They made dreidels, and sang songs, and made several artistic pieces for the Jewish holiday.

Hillel Academy Student Mika Friedman says this event marks one of her favorite times of the year.

“It’s really fun. It’s like our field trip. It’s very fun to go and sing at other places,” says Friedman.

The children ranged from 4 to 10 years old.

Elderwood Village has hosted the kids for many years.

You may remember in previous weeks, we mentioned Elderwood.

They recently donated lots of toys to children in need for the holiday season.

This time, it was the children who came to entertain the elderly.