Edward Jones office has new head

Binghamton, NY – After some time away, and lots of conversations with his family, a locally-born financial advisor is back home.

Christopher Curry leads the Edward Jones office that opened up last month in Johnson City.



The investment advisor’s office is at 345 Harry L Drive.



Born and raised in Binghamton, Curry spent the last 7 and a half years at the Edward Jones in Waverly.

Curry says he’s excited to do what he is good at back home.

“It was a great opportunity for me to come back and do things here as well as the other part of it was our clients. This is an easily accessible area so we’re already established. And then now, we make it easier for us to serve not just the Southern Tier, but the whole United States,” says Curry.

Curry credits his family for making the move back to our area so simple and easy.