BINGHAMTON, NY – Local children were able to enjoy a nice lesson in eating healthy this week.

The American Heart Association has been visiting schools all over the nation as part of Eat Smart Month this November.

Students at MacArthur Elementary School in Binghamton were gathered in their cafeteria to learn about eating the rainbow.

Fresh and delicious fruit skewers were there for the youngsters, consisting of strawberries, pineapples, mangos, and other fruits.

Heart Association Communications Director Kristy Smorol says that fruits and veggies can be an excellent alternative to unhealthier choices.

“One thing that’s important for kids is cutting back on the sugar sweetened beverages. Kids and adults, we all need to think about it. We’re getting a lot of our sugar and calories from things like sodas, sweetened fruit juices, sports drinks with lots of sugar added. We really need to think about how we’re drinking our nutrition as well as how we’re eating it,” says Smorol.

The Association says that about 1 in 3 children is overweight or obese, and that simple decisions like cooking from home rather than eating out can lead to a healthier lifestyle.