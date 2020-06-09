East Middle School holds end of year parade

BINGHAMTON, NY – Schools continue to get creative in how they are saying goodbye to their students as the school year comes to a close.

Earlier today, teachers and staff at East Middle School paraded around various neighborhoods in Binghamton to show their appreciation for their students.

Many of them decorated their own vehicles with balloons, streamers, and posters, while others brought noise makers and were tossing out candy as they passed the kids’ homes.

Danette Koanui helped organize the parade for EMS students, saying this has been something the staff has wanted to do for awhile now.

“We wanted to do this at the beginning of the quarantine to say hello to the kids, and let them know that we’re thinking of them. But, with the travel ban, we weren’t allowed to do that. So, when it lifted, we organized and got together. We’re going to have the fire department and the police department come, at some point, here soon. And kind of, say farewell to the kids, and let them know we miss them,” says Koanui.

The parade route included neighborhoods in the North, East, and parts of the Southside.

Koanui also expressed how much the teachers missed their students, and that this was a perfect way to end what was an imperfect school year.