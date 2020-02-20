East Middle School celebrates Black History Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – Black History Month became the focus of an assembly at a local middle school today.

East Middle School held its 2nd annual Black History Assembly today, with students and teachers alike wearing the same shirt to commemorate the event.

The assembly had guest speakers take center stage, including representatives of the NAACP.

It also had music from the school band and choir, and poetry from some of the students.



East Middle School Parent Coordinator Lasandra Herman says the students could remember days like this for the rest of their lives.

“To be a part of something, it’s going to be meaningful. It’s something that they are going to remember forever, for their lives, because I don’t think locally, here in the area, they celebrated Black History Month in the school to the point where we were allowed to put on the performances, so I took it as an intriguing moment to help learn and teach them something about themselves and their culture,” says Herman.

Herman says there were many more students participating and volunteering for events this year than last.

Gospel rap group Brothers Over All closed out the night having the students in attendance join in on one of their songs.