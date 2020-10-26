Early voting underway in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Early voting turned out to be very popular with Broome County voters this weekend.

County election officials say voters started lining up 45 minutes before the polls opened on Saturday morning.

The longest lines were Saturday morning with voters waiting up to 2 hours to cast their ballots at the Broome County Public Library in downtown Binghamton and at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

Wait times were slightly less at the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street and the George F Johnson Library in Endicott.

In all, more than 2,200 ballots were cast on Saturday and another 1,400 yesterday.

Early voting continues from noon until 8 Monday and Tuesday and then from 10 to 6 Wednesday through Friday.

Saturday is 9 to 5 and then early voting concludes on Sunday from noon until 5.

For more information, go to BroomeVotes.com.