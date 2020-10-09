Early voting in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Citizens in Broome County have a few opportunities to cast their ballot ahead of election day this season.

Early Voting offers 9 days to cast your ballot, running from October 24th until November 1st.

Currently, there are 4 locations to vote in that time.

You can visit the Broome County Library in Binghamton, the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, the George F. Johnson Memorial Library in Endicott, and the Taste of NY building at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Dickinson.

Voting centers will be open on October 24th from 9 to 5, the 25th from noon to 5, noon to 8 on the 26th and 27th, 10 to 6 from the 28th to the 30th, 9 to 5 again on Halloween, and November 1st from noon to 5.