Early voting hours expanded in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – Due to the enormous turnout for early voting this year, the Broome County Board of Elections has expanded the hours when the polls are open for the final 4 days.

Starting yesterday, polls opened an hour earlier at 9 A-M to better accommodate the heavy traffic.

The hours are now 9 to 6 tomorrow and 9 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

There are 4 locations where any Broome County registered voter can cast their early ballot: the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton, the George F Johnson Library in Endicott, the Oakdale Mall and the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street.

The Board of Elections inside the County Office Building in downtown Binghamton will also be open Saturday from 9 to noon for voters who would like to drop off their completed absentee ballots.

For more information, go to BroomeVotes.com.