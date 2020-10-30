Early voting draws large turnout around the state

ALBANY, NY – The large turnout for Early Voting continues across New York State.

About 1 million New Yorkers participated during the first four days of Early Voting, which began on Saturday.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how it compares to the Early Voting period for last year’s General Election.

((Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director))

We knew that turnout would be high. But the fact of voters have truly embraced Early Voting this year is phenomenal to see around the state.

During the 2019 General Election about 250,000 people participated in Early Voting out of a total of about 3 million people who voted.

The demand this year has influenced some county boards of elections like Schenectady to extend their Early Voting hours.

((Sarah Goff, Common Cause New York Deputy Director))

I think, you know at this point you know asking boards to do things that are unrealistic like opening more early voting poll sites just doesn’t make sense and so they are being responsive and proactive to the voter demand and I think that if counties can do it they absolutely should.

Goff says she would have liked to see more state funding for elections and that hopefully there will be more Early Voting sites in the future.

Any vote cast during Early Voting will be counted Election Day night.

But, absentee ballots, by statute, won’t be counted until after Election Day.

((John Conklin, NYSBOE Public Information Director))

We have to wait for the balance to come in but there also has to be a statewide comparison of all absentee applications and affidavit ballots to make sure no one attempted to vote in more than one place during Early Voting. So that takes a few days for all of that to be calculated.

About 2.5 million people requested an absentee ballot this year, and the latest count shows that about 850,000 have been returned.