Early voting comes to an end in New York

BINGHAMTON, NY – Early voting came to an end across New York State yesterday with 15 percent of registered voters in Broome County casting their ballots ahead of Election Day.

After peaking at more than 33 hundred voters on Friday, more than 24 hundred people cast ballots each day this weekend.

In all, nearly 22 thousand Broome residents voted early.

County election officials say wait times diminished after last Wednesday when additional machines were deployed to each of the 4 early voting locations.

The Broome County Board of Elections plans to run the totals of early voting tomorrow evening at 9 once the Election day polls have closed.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, almost 17 thousand absentee ballots had been returned out of more than 23 thousand that were mailed out.

Ballots that are postmarked by tomorrow will still be counted.

The opening and counting of absentee ballots will begin on Thursday November 12th.