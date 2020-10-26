Early voting begins in New York State

ALBANY, NY – Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have already taken part in the state’s first Early Voting period for a Presidential Election, which began this weekend.

And many locations saw long lines as people were eager to participate.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca joins us live from the state capitol with the latest.

From Downstate to Upstate New York, long lines formed at polling locations across the state.

((John Conklin, NYSBOE Director of Public Information))

I think certainly there is lots of enthusiasm around Early Voting, I think there was definitely a rush for Saturday and Sunday.

John Conklin with the State Board of Elections says his advice to Early voters is to try to make a plan, and figure out when your poll site might be less busy.

((John Conklin, NYSBOE Director of Public Information))

There’s not a lot we can do to change the capacity for Early Voting. Early Voting is never intended to be a substitute for Election Day. It’s always basically a smaller version of Election Day. So we have fewer hours and fewer staff and fewer locations, but that’s always been by design.

He says that the Board of Elections is doing ‘the best that it can given the circumstances and that “maybe the legislature will reevaluate” additional resources for Early Voting in the future.

The greatest number of poll sites are open on Election Day itself.

((John Conklin, NYSBOE Director of Public Information))

There’ll be over 5,000 poll sites open. The Election Day will run from 6am to 9pm. So, there’s 15 hours of voting and the most number of pole sites available for voters to come out if they haven’t already done Early Voting or Absentee voting.

Early voting runs through Sunday, November 1st.

Of course, the General Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

That’s also the last day to mail or drop off an absentee ballot.