Early morning Kirkwood crash leaves one dead

KIRKWOOD, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash occurring early Friday morning on Interstate I-81 in Kirkwood.

54 year-old Brian Gerasimowicz of Lancaster, New York, was driving a tractor trailer northbound around 4:24 AM, when a Cadillac pulled out from the shoulder of the roadway into the driving lane without warning.

Gerasimowicz was unable to stop and struck the car from behind, causing the Cadillac to become stuck underneath the tractor trailer.

The vehicles slid across the passing lane, over a grass median and across both southbound lanes to end up end up in an embankment on the west side of the highway.

Gerasimowicz was uninjured while the Cadillac driver, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.