Early morning car chase ends up with a vehicle on fire

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – A car chase early Thursday morning ended in a vehicle catching fire.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kevin Mauser chased a vehicle going 100 mph down Glenwood Road to into the City of Binghamton Thursday morning as the driver refused to stop.

The driver was identified as 25 year-old Paul Frost of Johnson City.

Frost swerved into the side of Sgt. Mauser’s car after his vehicle caught fire underneath, and ended up hitting the concrete barrier near exit 2 on Route 88 east, coming to a stop.

Frost, who was not driving with a license, totaled his car and injured one of his two passengers.

Frost was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now