Early morning car chase ends up with a vehicle on fire

BINGHAMTON, NY – A car chase early Thursday morning ended in a vehicle catching fire.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kevin Mauser chased a vehicle going 100 mph down Glenwood Road to into the City of Binghamton Thursday morning as the driver refused to stop.

The driver was identified as 25 year-old Paul Frost of Johnson City.

Frost swerved into the side of Sgt. Mauser’s car after his vehicle caught fire underneath, and ended up hitting the concrete barrier near exit 2 on Route 88 east, coming to a stop.

Frost, who was not driving with a license, totaled his car and injured one of his two passengers.

Frost was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office where he is awaiting arraignment.