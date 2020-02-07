Earle Drive building gets torn down

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – Demolition crews went to work on a home on Binghamton’s South Side early this morning.

The building on Earle Drive that had been unoccupied for some time was finally brought down, albeit in the heavy snow.

A large excavator did most of the heavy lifting, including moving debris.

Those looking on were grossed out by a dark liquid that started to pour out of the machine’s bucket.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says it’s the cities responsibility to address forms of blight that could attract criminal activity.

“If I lived next to this property, I would want it demolished as well. So we demolish this property, it improves the whole neighborhood here on the South Side on Earle Drive, and most of all, we were able to work with the residents and deal with a real concern that they had,” says David.

David says it was great to have the local fire troop complete an important part of their training on this building last month.



The Mayor made sure to warn the public about the weather conditions as well, saying the city expects anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow to fall.