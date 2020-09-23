Dunkin Donuts makes Iced Coffee Day donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a very successful Iced Coffee Day last month, Dunkin’ has donated a portion of its proceeds to a local charity.

At the Upper Front Street location in the Town of Chenango, Dunkin’ presented a check worth $8500 to the UHS Foundation.

On August 26th, Dunkin’ franchisees donated a dollar for every iced coffee sold at any Dunkin’ location in Greater Binghamton to the UHS Foundation.

UHS Foundation Development Manager Andrea Mastronardi says she’s very thankful for the donation, and that the money raised will go toward a worthy cause.

“We have a women and children’s fund. So, it helps our pediatric patients. I know, recently, we were able to purchase vision scanners for our pediatric offices, which was fantastic for them. They needed that equipment. It’s nice to have this funding available for them, so they can come to us if they have an equipment need. Or, if they have needs for their waiting room, we’re able to help them out,” says Mastronardi.

The UHS Foundation raises funds for equipment, patient care facilities, and community outreach programs for both Wilson Medical Center and Binghamton General Hospital.