Dundon Construction is eager to go back to work

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan to reopen New York State takes effect tomorrow, a local construction company is chomping at the bit.

Dundon Construction in Port Dickinson has put all of its planned projects on hold since the state closure began in March.

The business was started in 2013 and works on bathrooms, kitchens, and other home repairs.

It had to furlough all 7 of its workers at the time, but they were all brought back thanks to funding from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Company Owner Joe Dundon says he is excited to get back to work.

“We feel lucky, almost. A lot of people are going to be stuck at home, but we get to go out and do what we love and work every day, and help families and people get jobs done that they need done. We’re excited to get that going and get out of the house. That’s going to help too,” says Dundon.

Dundon Construction is the winner of the 2020 Torch Award, presented by the Better Business Beareau for its business ethics.

You can visit the company’s website at DundonConstruction.com.