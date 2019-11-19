Drug bust in Chenango County

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Police say they’ve broken up a drug ring selling crystal meth, fentanyl and marijuana in Chenango County.

Police arrested 28 year-old Jordan Melendez of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania and 24 year-old Kimberly Rivas of Mohnton, Pennsylvania were charged with drug possession following a raid on multiple locations last Thursday.

Members of the State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team allegedly found methamphetamine, pure fentanyl and 20 pounds of marijuana, with a combined street value of neraly 100 thousand dollars.

Police also seized 4 handguns, 16 illegal long guns, scales, packaging materials and over 3 thousand dollars in cash.