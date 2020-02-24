Driver found guilty in the death of DOT worker Dennis “Matt” Howe

TIOGA COUNTY, NY – A jury has convicted the truck driver who struck and killed a DOT employee while he was working along Route 17 in Tioga County last year.

Lawerence Faucett of Ulster, Pennsylvania was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide by a Tioga County jury on Friday.

On March 13th, 2019, Dennis “Matt” Howe was parked on the shoulder of 17 with his flashers on alerting traffic to a road crew working ahead.

Faucett failed to comply with New York’s Move Over law, and drove onto the shoulder, striking Howe’s truck and mortally wounding him.

Howe died of his injuries 5 days later.

Last October, the state designated a portion of Route 17 the Dennis “Matt” Howe Memorial Highway.