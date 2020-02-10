Driver dead in tractor trailer, tractor crash

SANFORD, NY – A truck driver is dead following a collision this morning with a farm tractor.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says the tractor trailer was traveling south on Route 41 in the Town of Sanford, when it came upon the slow moving tractor while going around a curve at around 11:15 this morning.

The tractor trailer tried swerved to avoid the farm equipment and went off the road and into a ditch.

The momentum caused the steel I-beams it was carrying to slide forward, crushing the cab compartment and pinning the driver down.

The tractor trailer driver, 32 year-old Cole Wood of Walton, died.

The driver of the farm tractor was uninjured.