Drive-through testing opens at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY – Hundreds of local residents were able to get tested today as Greater Binghamton’s first drive through COVID-19 testing site opened at Binghamton University.

Staged in front of the Events Center, the state-run operation is by appointment only and is intended for anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus as well as all first responders, health care workers and public-facing essential employees.

Local members of the National Guard are on hand to check people in and direct them to the drive through tent where a local healthcare professional will take a swab sample from inside the nostril.

“I have been tested 3 times personally, and I can tell you that it is not that invasive. While there may be a little discomfort, it does not hurt. And the clinicians are extraordinarily sensitive to people’s nervousness and fears,” says DOL Executive Deputy Commissioner Ron Epstein.

The testing will continue 7 days a week from 8 to 6 until deemed no longer necessary.

All tests must be authorized by a health care professional.

You can take a qualification survey at coronavirus.ny.gov.

Or call 888-364-3065 to see if you qualify.

