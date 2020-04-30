Drive-through testing at BU postponed until Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University announced they will not conduct drive-through testing today as planned, due to heavy rain hitting the area this afternoon.

Testing is now scheduled to start Friday morning at 10 AM, and will be open seven days a week from 8 AM – 6 PM.

Those who may be eligible for a test include first responders, healthcare workers and public facing essential employees, even if no symptoms are present.

To see if you are eligible for a test, please visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing