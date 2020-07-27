Drive through job fair held at the Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Broome-Tioga Workforce New York gave job-seekers the opportunity to explore new careers from the safety of their cars.

The workforce development office at the Oakdale Mall held a drive through job fair last week.

More than two dozen employers were stationed around the parking lot in pods based on the following categories: manufacturing, warehousing, medical, nursing, office and miscellaneous.

Organizers believe over 150 people drove through the fair collecting information.

The workforce office collected resumes and provided them to the employers.