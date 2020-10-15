Drive-through job fair at the Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you are looking for a new job, a new resident of the Oakdale Mall is offering its assistance in more ways then one.

Broome-Tioga Workforce New York hosted its 2nd drive through job fair today outside of its offices in the Mall.

Cars lined up and drove slowly through a row of nearly 35 businesses that were looking to hire

Employers included Lineage, Willow Run and Dick’s Sporting Goods with jobs ranging from warehousing and manufacturing, to healthcare, sales, and media.

Workforce New York Executive Director Bob Murphy says one of the businesses needs to hire back people after having to conduct layoffs due to the pandemic.

“About 30% of the people that they laid off have come back. Most of the other ones have gotten other jobs. Those jobs are out there. If you are looking for employment, it’s out there along the way,” says Murphy.

Approximately 130 vehicles showed up with some cars carrying more than one applicants bringing the number of job-seekers to approximately 150.

Murphy says the organization will hold more job fairs, including inside the Oakdale Mall when temperatures drop.

If you, or someone you know is looking for a new job, you can call Workforce New York at 778-2136.