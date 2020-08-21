Drive in comedy show planned for Saturday

TOWN OF CHENANGO – Drive-in events that do not involve movies continue to pop up like daisies in our area.

The town of Chenango will play host to a drive-in comedy show.

The 14th annual ‘Comedy Divas Live!’ show will feature performances from Liz Miele, Kyle Ocasio, Jennifer McMullen, and Jillian Pizzuto.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle.

The event will take place in the parking lot behind The Spot Diner and Restaurant tomorrow night at 8 PM.

Space is limited, so be the first in line.

You can also find more information or a link to tickets on Eventbrite by going to The Facebook page of Jerry Silvanic.