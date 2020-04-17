Drive-by parade scheduled for a family deeply affected by the coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A large show of support is planned for a Johnson City family that is just emerging from the ravages of the coronavirus.

A drive by parade is planned this weekend outside the home of Sandy Polakovich.

Her husband Bill Polakovich was the first person to die from COVID-19 in Broome County back on March 19th.

Sadly, Sandy also contracted the virus and was so ill that she had to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

However, there is good news.

Sandy defied the odds, coming off the ventilator and is now recuperating from home with other members of her family that have been under an extended quarantine.