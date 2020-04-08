Dr. Fauci warns this could be the “worst week yet”

WASHINGTON, D.C – As the nation struggles, Dr. Athony Fauci and other federal health officials fear this week may be the worst yet for the US in the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright spoke with Dr. Fauci at the White House.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says even though the worst is yet come… there are signs of progress in the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

{***Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ***} The next week we’re going to see a spike as we’re seeing even today in deaths throughout the country particularly in the hot spot areas like New York, but simultaneously with that – we’re starting to see some cautiously optimistic type signs.

Fauci says American’s efforts to keep social distance will limit new cases… and decrease deaths.

No crowds more than ten people, six feet away, avoid crowded places, telework when you can, those are the kind of things that if we keep doing we’re going to see an even greater impact,” says Fauci.

And he says the country must stay the course to beat back the virus.

“That’s the reason why we need to keep – as I say – putting the foot on the accelerator and not the brake,” says Fauci.

The Federal social-distancing guidelines are currently planned to continue until April 30th… But Fauci says they could be extended.

“We hope that the April 30th deadline will be enough, but again as I’ve said the virus determines the timetable,” says Fauci.

After that Fauci says leaders can re-evaluate and may take a more tailored approach.

“We’re a big country and there’s a big difference from what’s going in New York and New Orleans and what’s going on in Omaha, Nebraska,” says Fauci.

But no matter what Dr. Fauci says everyone, everywhere should be operating under physical separation guidelines.