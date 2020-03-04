Dos Rios enjoying success after being recognized by the Food Network

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local eatery’s burrito is anything but basic.

Dos Rios Cantina in Binghamton was recognized back in January by the Food Network.

It was on a list as one of the best burritos in the country, specifically for the Smothered Carnitas Burrito.

Dos Rios Executive Chef and partner Aaron Laughlin says he had no idea that they were even being considered.

He says that the burritos have gained in popularity since the list came out.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in from out of the area as well. So it’s nice to see people that haven’t given us a try yet, that maybe steer away from downtown, that this gives them more of a reason to come down here and try us out,” says Laughlin.

Laughlin says that it’s the fresh ingredients that make the burrito so good.

Dos Rios offers a myriad of different burritos, including fillings such as chicken, steak, seafood, vegan options as well as their now famous pork.

The burrito was then smothered in cheese and lime sauce.

The restaurant runs a special on Wednesdays featuring five dollar burritos and margaritas.