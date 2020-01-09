Donna Lupardo reacts to State of the State

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is reacting to what she heard during the Governor’s State of the State speech yesterday.

Lupardo says the speeches are always aspirational in nature and that legislators will need to wait for Cuomo’s budget proposal in the coming weeks to learn how he plans to close the state’s looming 6 billion dollar budget gap.

She says she’s concerned about potential changes to Medicaid funding, which is largely blamed for the gap, because of their potential impacts on children, seniors and the disabled.

The Democrat says the idea she liked the most targeted small businesses.

“The proposal for a small business tax cut is big. That’s really the backbone of our economy. Often times, those are the businesses that feel left out of the larger economic initiatives. So, I think something that would make the most impact in my area is the small business tax cut,” said Lupardo.

Lupardo, who chairs the Assembly Agriculture Committee, says she was disappointed that the Governor did not mention farming in his speech.