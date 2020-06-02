Donations pour in to rebuild OurSpace playground, how you can donate

BINGHAMTON, NY – Donations are pouring into a fund to rebuild OurSpace Park in Binghamton as the community responds to its senseless destruction.

The accessible playground in Rec Park was set on fire early Monday morning, destroying the majority of the structure.

The officially authorized fund that was set up by the Community Foundation of South Central New York has received over $66,000 in donations, including $10,000 from Newman Development Group.

Plus, a GoFundMe page that is pledged to the same fund has raised over $39,000.

Speech Pathologist Michele Transue worked with disabled teenagers from Binghamton High School in 2016 to help design and build the park.

“The first time around, it was great. But the second time around, it’s going to be amazing because I think we’re going to see a lot more people become invested in actually helping out down at the park,” says Transue.

Transue says one of the students, Clyde, had volunteered every day on the construction

And when he visited the wreckage yesterday, he was buoyed by news that it would be rebuilt.