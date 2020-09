ENDWELL, NY – A local dentist’s office is making sure everyone can show off a nice smile.

Progressive Dental’s Doctors With a Heart Day returns tomorrow for its 25th year.

The program provides free dental care to those who can’t afford it for one day.

Those interested can visit Progressive Dental at 565 Hooper Road in Endwell from 8 A-M to noon.

This year, there will be special COVID safety protocols in place.