BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals.

The identity of these two is currently unknown by the Sheriff’s Office.

They are wanted for an investigation into grad larceny.

Anyone who can identify these people are asked to call the Detective Division at 607-778-2053 or the Tip Line at 607-778-1196 and make reference to case 19-21916.

You can also submit a tip here.