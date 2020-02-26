Do it for Daron night held in memory of Daron Richardson

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nearly a decade after the loss of a child to suicide, an organization in our area is holding a special night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Do It For Daron was started by the parents of Daron Richardson, who took her own life in 2010.

The organization, in partnership with the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, is holding its annual DIFD Power to the Purple Day on Friday during the Binghamton Devils hockey game.

Mental Health Association Executive Director Keith Leahey says children should feel comfortable sharing their personal feelings.

“We feel it is important for us to acknowledge that we need to really put more attention and focus, and bring more awareness and allow for conversations to occur in a safe place, in a safe space.”

The annual event began when Daron’s father Luke Richardson was the coach of the Binghamton Senators.

M-HAST says people are encouraged to wear purple to the game.

Purple was Daron’s favorite color.

The puck drops at 7:05 on Friday.