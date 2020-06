Following a long period of closure, the Endicott and Binghamton DMV offices have announced when they will open.

The Endicott DMV will open on Monday, June 15 from 8 until 4:30, while the Binghamton office will not open until Monday, June 22nd due to staffing issues.

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko ask customers limit transactions to the most necessary and timely.

Both offices will also be extending their hours to 8 am – 6 pm started on July 6.