Discovery Center holds drive through trick or treat event

BINGHAMTON, NY – For those looking for more treats than tricks, the Discovery Center is having a special Halloween event.

Drive through Trick or Treating will take place this Saturday.

Kids and their families are encouraged to dress up themselves and their cars as they visit 13 different stops around the grounds, all without leaving their cars.

Volunteers will be standing by with creative, socially distanced ways to pass out candy and a few other treats.

Interim Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says that many of this year’s events had to be cancelled at the Discovery Center, so she’s excited to be offering this safe alternative.

“Kids want to show their costumes off, and just see other people in costumes, that’s part of the fun. So we hope that this is a way to, you know, they can enjoy Halloween and do it safely,” says Dutko.

Dutko says that there’s a large interest in the event so families may have to wait.

Those interested can stop by on Halloween from 3 to 5 or until supplies run out.

There is no cost, but donations are welcome.