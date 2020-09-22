Discovery Center Executive Director resigns

BINGHAMTON, NY – After less than a year on the job, the Executive Director of the Discovery Center has resigned.

The Board of Directors has confirmed that Jessie Stone He submitted her resignation.

Board Treasurer Zach Staff thanked Stone He for her quote “hard work and dedication in guiding the Discovery Center through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the museum.”

Stone He became leader of the children’s museum in Binghamton late last year after having been the Chief Development Officer at Roberson.

Earlier this year, in response to financial pressures posed by the COVID pandemic, Stone He approached Roberson about an affiliation agreement.

Many longtime stakeholders expressed concern that the affiliation talks could lead to a merger that would close the Discovery Center and move its exhibits to Roberson.

A petition demanding greater transparency in the process garnered over 1,000 signatures.