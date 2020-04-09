Disagreements between parties over whether or not to add more money into the Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON, DC – Republicans and Democrats in Washington have a disagreement over efforts to inject another 250-billion more dollars into the coronavirus crisis small business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports that negotiations, apparently mediated by Vice President Mike Pence, are likely to continue through the day.

{Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, R/KY} My colleagues must not treat working Americans as political hostages.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} I’m afraid that this unanimous consent is basically a political stunt.

Wednesday, Senate Democrats like Maryland’s Ben Cardin blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request for additional money for small businesses.

The Senate has approved 350 billion dollars for small business relief during this pandemic. But McConnell says they need more funding and they need it fast.

{Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, R/KY} we’re not talking about making any policy changes. we’re literally changing the number 350 to 600. that’s all that we are suggesting here.

But Democrats says any new relief bill needs to go further… and include support for groups… that were left out of the previous relief bills.

{Senator Chris Van Hollen, D/MD} We know we need more money for this program, many of us predicted this before we passed the CARES Act but for goodnesssake let’s take the opportunity to make some bipartisan fixes.

Whatever the Senate passes must also pass in the Democratic controlled House.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} We’re all in favor of more funding for small businesses but we also have to focus to on hospitals as well as state and local government.

Negotiations are expected to continue behind the scenes until Monday.

Leader McConnell says that will be lawmakers last chance to easily inject more money into the business community.